McCarthy rattles his own closet skeletons in investigation threat to Attorney General Garland

That’s right, McCarthy has been avoiding a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Responding to that subpoena, McCarthy’s lawyer accused the committee of wishing to “interrogate him” politically and slammed the panel as unconstitutional and acting beyond the “power of inquiry as decreed by our Founding Fathers.”

It’s all projection all the time with these guys. Only someone privy to some actual criming is going to be intimidated by the threat of an oversight hearing. Which, by the way, happens pretty regularly in Congress. Since McCarthy, the leader of the House Republicans, isn’t really tuned into that whole government thing, he probably doesn’t get that part.

He should also look to the last time Republicans tried to pull that “investigation” card—the 11 hours of Benghazi hearings in which Hillary Clinton owned every Republican on the panel.

McCarthy’s threat is typically thuggish, and typically revealing. Only someone with something potentially treasonous to hide is going to fear a public hearing. Which makes that McCarthy Jan. 6 subpoena even more interesting.