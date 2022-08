‘I was unaware’: Alex Jones’ wife responds to news that he sent ‘intimate’ pic of her to Roger Stone

During Infowars conman Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation trial, it was revealed that one of the lawyers for the parents suing Jones had been sent, mistakenly, hundreds of the supplement salesman’s digital correspondence. Sandy Hook family lawyer Mark Bankston unveiled this explosive detail during Jones’ testimony in court, strongly implying that these texts showed that the conspiracy theorist had lied under oath about being unable to find any digital correspondence pertaining to the Sandy Hook Elementary school massacre.

Over the weekend, Jones’ response to his humiliating court appearance was to say that the only thing that was revealed was a nude image of his wife, Erika Wulff-Jones. On his show on Saturday night, Jones said there was nothing relevant found on his phone (pertaining to the Sandy Hook case), but ”there was a photo I sent my wife of her naked. Okay, they got that. So, my wife looks pretty good. The point is, there is one naked picture of my wife in there, so that’s what they got! No dick pics, no nothing.” Wulff-Jones and Alex have been married since 2017.

Now, what Alex Jones and his wife like to do is their business and all of that, but according to Bankston who appeared on the Young Turks news show on Monday, the reason that image was in the texts Bankston accidentally received was because Jones was sending the nude image of his wife … to Roger Stone.

