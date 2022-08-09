McConnell fails to issue statement defending Trump, stoking GOP civil war

Monday night, Fox News hosts Mark Levin and Sean Hannity were in a lather about the whole situation, as Media Matters documents. “[E]verybody pretty much knows that Donald Trump is going to run in the Republican primary for president of the United States,” Levin fumed. “And so you have a sitting president who wants to run against him and his attorney general acting like this.”

“The FBI is corrupt,” Levin ranted on. “This guy, Garland, goes after parents. He goes after Republican state legislatures. He goes after states because he disagrees with her abortion positions. He doesn’t do a damn thing to protect the border, which is compelled by the Constitution. Nothing.” Okay, but parents? Is that how they’re going to defend Trump?

Anyway, Levin wasn’t finished. “This is the worst attack on this republic in modern history, period. And it’s not just an attack on Donald Trump. It’s an attack on everybody who supports him.” And who isn’t among that group? Yup, Mitch McConnell.

“It’s an attack on anybody who dares to raise serious questions about Washington, D.C., and the establishment in both parties. I haven’t heard a damn thing from the Republican leadership in the Senate, have you? Not one of those guys has put out a statement because they’re weak. That’s why.”

One leadership guy weighed in, though: Sen. Rick Scott, the Florida Republican leading the GOP’s 2022 Senate campaign.

x The @FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago is incredibly concerning, especially given the Biden admin’s history of going after parents & other political opponents. This is 3rd World country stuff.



We need answers NOW. The FBI must explain what they were doing today & why. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 9, 2022

Scott relishes tangling with McConnell. He has been all year, starting with that fascist, dystopian manifesto he put out as the GOP’s 2022 platform. McConnell's intentions to hew to a disciplined message on the Biden administration and the economy has no appeal for Scott or the whole MAGA party—i.e., the entire rest of the GOP—and Scott is making that very clear.

McConnell’s path back to Senate leadership is going to be a very bumpy one, since he is in the eye of the Republican civil war. It’s our job to help exploit that to ensure that the path gets cut off completely with an expanded Democratic Senate majority.

