Live coverage: Aug. 9 primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin

If it’s Tuesday, it must be time for DK Elections’ coverage of yet another primary election night! Tonight, the bulk of the action is in the Midwest, with primaries (and one special Congressional election) in Minnesota and Wisconsin. But we also already have results streaming in from Connecticut and Vermont. A reminder: we wait till at least 10% of the expected turnout has reported, so our readers don’t have to try to contend with drawing conclusions based on dozens of votes. Another reminder that even when we start to report results, early voting and regional politics can make early numbers misleading (see: last week in Arizona). So, patience, more than ever, is a virtue!
Comments are closed on this story.