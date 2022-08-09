Live coverage: Aug. 9 primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin

Four states are holding primaries tonight, while Minnesota will also host a special election in the 1st Congressional District for the final months of the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term.

Polls close in Vermont at 7 PM ET and Connecticut an hour later. We’ll begin our liveblog at 9 PM ET/8 PM local time when when polls close in Minnesota and Wisconsin, which are home to the bulk of tonight's big races.

Key races: Previews | Cheat-sheet ♦ Results: CT | MN | VT | WI