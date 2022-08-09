Forward Party founder Andrew Yang shows his whole a**, calls FBI search of Mar-a-Lago ‘political’

Sign if you agree: No one is above the law
“The FBI raid of Trump’s home has fired up his base of support in the GOP - and has seemingly increased the odds of his running in ‘24,” Yang tweeted.
Yang followed up with a tweet suggesting that the FBI search of Trump’s property, reportedly for records removed from the White House in violation of the Presidential Records Act, said, “Mishandling documents doesn’t seem like raid material. It does, however, seem like excellent campaign material for Trump.”
He then quotes “one legal expert,” who said, “If they raided his home just to find classified documents he took from The White House… he will be re-elected president in 2024, hands down. It will prove to be the greatest law enforcement mistake in history.”
Whose side is this guy on? Well, Yang answers that after what must have been multiple queries about his allegiances:
“I’m no Trump fan. I want him as far away from the White House as possible. But a fundamental part of his appeal has been that it’s him against a corrupt government establishment. This raid strengthens that case for millions of Americans who will see this as unjust persecution.”
The new Forward Party was launched in July by Yang and former New Jersey Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.
According to its website, Forward approaches the “platform” differently. “The rigid, top-down, one-size-fits-all platforms of the outdated political parties are drifting toward the fringes, making solutions impossible. We stand for doing, not dividing. That means rejecting the far Left and far Right and pursuing common ground.”
As for whether the new party, which has boasted $5 million in donations, could ever take hold, Marjorie Hershey, professor emeritus of political science at Indiana University Bloomington, tells The Guardian the odds are “slim to none… with an emphasis on none.”
It’s not just Yang who seems to have taken an odd and circuitous route around supporting or not supporting Trump following the FBI’s search for sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago. Another Andrew, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, argued the search of Trump’s home could “undermine” the Department of Justice’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” Cuomo tweeted.
Trump and his followers proved on Jan. 6 how dangerously close they came to overturning our democracy. Help cancel Republican voter suppression with the power of your pen by clicking here and signing up to volunteer with Vote Forward, writing personalized letters to targeted voters urging them to exercise their right to vote this year.
Comments are closed on this story.