Live coverage: Aug. 9 primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin

MN-01 (Special): We are now to about 1/5 of the vote counted in this special election, and Republican Brad Finstad leads Democrat Jeff Ettinger by a 56-41 margin. However, and this is important, the three largest Democratic counties in the state (Olmstead, Blue Earth, and Winona) are reporting no votes yet. In the counties where counting is nearing completion, the Republican is running about 3-7 points ahead of the 2020 House race here between the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn and Democrat Dan Feehan. This would track to a Republican win of 6-10 points, which is less than the presidential margin here (Trump +10.1).
