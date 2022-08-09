Grand jury decides against charging white woman whose lies likely fueled Emmett Till's lynching

The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation is still calling for Richardson to serve the warrant against Donham. The nonprofit tweeted: "#CarolynBryantDonham has still never been charged with a crime, despite the overwhelming new evidence that proves her culpability in the kidnapping of #EmmettTill."

Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr. told CBS News in a statement that the grand jury's decision is "unfortunate, but predictable."

"The prosecutor tried his best, and we appreciate his efforts, but he alone cannot undo hundreds of years of anti-Black systems that guaranteed those who killed Emmett Till would go unpunished, to this day," Parker said in the statement. "The fact remains that the people who abducted, tortured, and murdered Emmett did so in plain sight, and our American justice system was and continues to be set up in such a way that they could not be brought to justice for their heinous crimes."

President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law in March to officially make lynching a federal hate crime. It took some 67 years after Emmett's death.

Biden said during a Rose Garden signing ceremony that 4,400 Black people were lynched between 1877 and 1950. “Lynching was pure terror to enforce the lie that not everyone, not everyone belongs in America, not everyone is created equal,” the president said.

During the ceremony, Vice President Kamala Harris went off-script in talking about the "importance of the Black press" to "tell the truth when no one else is willing to tell it."

Mamie Till-Mobley, Emmett's mother, had allowed Jet Magazine to take photos of Emmett's body before his funeral and share them with other news sources. "Let the people see what they did to my boy," she said after viewing her son’s body.

Many argue that act of courage catapulted the Civil Rights Movement.

"The newspaper coverage and murder trial galvanized a generation of young African Americans to join the Civil Rights Movement out of fear that such an incident could happen to friends, family, or even themselves," the Library of Congress reported in an article.

Warning: This video contains images of Till’s body after being lynched, which may be triggering for viewers.