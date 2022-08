Report: Tucker Carlson is ‘sh!&*ing himself’ with worry over Alex Jones' texts

According to “a source close to the Fox News star,” that spoke with the Daily Beast’s Colider, Carlson has maintained a daily text correspondence with the Infowars snake oil salesman for many years now. The source believes that if any of this correspondence were to find its way into the public sphere, much of what the two men kvetch about would likely be “highly embarrassing.”

The fact that Carlson likes and admires Jones is no secret. Carlson has spoken glowingly of Jones, praising his talent in front of cameras and microphones. In April of this year, on his own show, Carlson told BlazeTV producer and guest Savanah Hernandez that Jones was “smart. He's funny as hell. Truly funny. He's a lot more talented than I am in a lot of ways. That's my takeaway from Alex Jones.”

Clearly, if The Daily Beast’s source is right, Carlson isn’t afraid that people will find out about how chummy he and Jones are. However, to what degree they are chummy and whether or not their correspondence, being that of two hucksters with next to no consciences, might reveal the true nature of their evil to the world remains to be seen. Maybe it’s all just pictures of people’s genitals? Maybe it’s scheming about how to best sell bunk supplements and cheap pillows?

Maybe those texts will draw Carlson into the Jan. 6 committee’s orbit in an uncomfortable and legally costly way. Maybe it will simply reveal how much disdain these two conmen have for everybody and everything around them, including one wannabe fascist, twice impeached disgrace of a rich kid who, like Tucker, failed his way up.

