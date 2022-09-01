Michigan Republican officials reject democracy, block abortion and voting rights initiatives

“We had more than 730,000 people who read, signed and understood what they signed,” Darci McConnell, a spokeswoman for Reproductive Freedom for All, said following the deadlocked vote. “The board was supposed to do one thing today and affirm that we had the signatures, their own bureau said we did. So we’re still optimistic that we’ll be on the ballot in November” after a legal appeal, she added.

The Republican canvassers used a similar argument to block the voting rights expansion initiative Wednesday. The petition circulated by Promote the Vote, the voting rights advocacy group, didn’t list every section of the state constitution that would be affected by the proposal. The initiative language had been approved by the elections board before it was circulated and, like the abortion initiative, gained a few hundred thousand more signatures than necessary.

It would establish nine days of early voting in the state; require 24-hour ballot drop boxes in every municipality; require state-funded, prepaid postage for absentee ballot applications and those ballots; and allow voters to choose to vote by absentee ballot for all future elections. The state currently doesn’t have early voting beyond some absentee voting. The initiative also addresses Trump’s attempted 2020 coup, adding language to the state constitution that explicitly says election outcomes “shall be determined solely by the vote of electors casting ballots in the election.”

One battleground state—Arizona—has already seen an election protection initiative fail. The state Supreme Court, packed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey with the help of the legislature and that added two seats in 2016, invalidated the Free and Fair Elections Act measure by rejecting over half the signatures to conveniently leave it just 0.6% short of what it needed to qualify. With that measure kept off the ballot by Republicans, the fight turns to defeating three constitutional amendments Republicans have put on the ballot to further erode voting rights.

What these moves by Republicans prove is that democracy is on the ballot in every state this midterm cycle. They will do anything and everything in their power to subvert the will of the people.

There is no more effective way for you to help turn out infrequent but Democratic-leaning voters in key congressional districts and Senate swing states this year than Vote Forward. Sign up to write personalized letters to targeted voters from the comfort of your home, on your own schedule, using a statistically proven method and without ever having to talk to anyone at all.

RELATED STORIES:

Activists collect record number of signatures for Michigan abortion-rights ballot measure

'We're pulling out all the stops' is something voters need to hear from more Democrats right now

Swing-state Democrats go on offense on abortion rights as Senate Republicans dive for the bunkers