Here is a roundup of reactions to Sarah Palin’s historic loss in Alaska

Let’s start with what might be the greatest 11 seconds in recent comedy history.

x Sarah Palin is not taking her loss well. Thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/Xn8WJrZ55x — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 1, 2022

Let’s get some classic reactions to the news of Palin’s defeat.

x So Sarah Palin lost, huh? pic.twitter.com/YwqPmxtoZp — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 1, 2022

It’s hard to believe Alaska didn’t choose more Palin.

But what does the fascist brain trust of the Republican Party have to say, considering there hasn’t been any talk about secret election fraud being perpetrated by liberals here?

x #ELB: “After Sarah Palin’s election loss, Sen. Tom Cotton calls ranked choice voting ‘a scam'” https://t.co/ZjBNgn5wbD — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) September 1, 2022

There is a downside to Palin’s losing—for some people.

x I’m glad we weren’t forced to relive Sarah Palin 2.0, although we are deprived of a commensurate Tina Fey reboot — robert jon anderson (@RobAnderson2018) September 1, 2022

But it also added to many Americans’ pleasure today.

x Waking up to Sarah Palin losing to a Democrat in Alaska makes my first cup of coffee a second cup. — Jody Larose 🌊 💉💉🌈🇺🇲 (@Netmeetme) September 1, 2022

Let them eat cake, right?

x they made her cut her own loser cake pic.twitter.com/DrVgz3I0ul — bfa agonistes (@superloafcat) September 1, 2022

A reminder of the policy work Palin has been doing over the last couple of years.

x No one will ever believe you when you tell the first official day of the pandemic -- when flights were cancelled from Europe, NBA shutdown, Tom Hanks got covid that Sarah Palin was on Masked Singer that night singing Baby Got Back https://t.co/PjjZgwQxuu — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) September 1, 2022

What’s strange is that it’s more than most republican officials were doing in early 2020.

x Sarah Palin running for Vice President, then trying to be a TV personality, then finally running for Congress. pic.twitter.com/yTc0wxGCX8 — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) September 1, 2022

And here’s one for the folks who remember 2007!

x I can hear Sarah Palin crying from my house — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) September 1, 2022

Maybe we can figure out from these juxtaposed clips why conservative Alaskans chose Peltola over Palin.

x Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin. This was the first statewide ranked choice voting election in Alaska. https://t.co/2bBhY9jD6b pic.twitter.com/AttPrxaK0m — The Associated Press (@AP) September 1, 2022

Finally:

x Fyi Sarah Palin only lost because we ran a democrat in an “impossible” to win district.



Run. Democrats. Every. Where. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) September 1, 2022

