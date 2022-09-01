Here is a roundup of reactions to Sarah Palin’s historic loss in Alaska

Let’s start with what might be the greatest 11 seconds in recent comedy history.
Let’s get some classic reactions to the news of Palin’s defeat.
It’s hard to believe Alaska didn’t choose more Palin.
But what does the fascist brain trust of the Republican Party have to say, considering there hasn’t been any talk about secret election fraud being perpetrated by liberals here?
There is a downside to Palin’s losing—for some people.
But it also added to many Americans’ pleasure today.
Let them eat cake, right?
A reminder of the policy work Palin has been doing over the last couple of years.
What’s strange is that it’s more than most republican officials were doing in early 2020.
And here’s one for the folks who remember 2007!
Maybe we can figure out from these juxtaposed clips why conservative Alaskans chose Peltola over Palin.
Finally:
