Mehmet Oz’s campaign digs deeper hole, attacking exonerated men, calling them ‘murderers’

Trying very hard to not only paint Fetterman as soft on crime, Oz tweeted out that Fetterman is something of a murderer-lover.

x Samuel Alamo was at a bar in Philly that was the site of a horrific shooting. Alamo was shot and killed. Dennis and Lee Horton were convicted in the murder and are now paid by @JohnFetterman's campaign. — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) September 1, 2022

That’s a powerful claim. The first thing someone might want to ask is how is it possible that John Fetterman’s campaign can pay two men who are clearly serving life sentences for murdering someone? It’s possible because Oz forgot to mention that the two men, brothers Lee and Dennis Horton, who were “convicted” of that crime, who spent 27 years behind bars (and are now 56 and 51-years old respectively), were charged for their proximity to a man who murdered Samuel Alamo.

It was Memorial Day when the young brothers went for a fateful beer run. They gave a ride to childhood friend Robert Leaf, not knowing Leaf had just murdered a man during a robbery. Police had been following Leaf — and when the car was pulled over, the Hortons were arrested, too. Both were charged with second degree murder, which in Pennsylvania carries an automatic life sentence without possibility of parole.

So these two young men made the bad decision of giving a ride to a guy they didn’t realize was a really bad guy and then were drawn into a racist nightmare sentence. Their sentences have been commuted and their story has been covered by numerous media outlets the past few years because of how, against all odds, the two brothers seem to have been able to create an optimistic and productive life and mission out of the tragic injustice pressed upon their shoulders.

Oz’s campaign spokesperson Rachel Tripp also released a statement saying that the “Oz campaign calls on John Fetterman to fire convicted murderers on campaign staff.” This response speaks for itself.

And this response sort of synthesizes the facts and what Mehmet Oz is saying he believes.

x So you're saying that, wrongful conviction, incarceration, and paying a debt to society that you DO NOT OWE, apparently means you're not allowed to work ever again?



I'm sure if that happened, you'd be against them receiving any sort of assistance, too.



You're the party of hate. — little meg🌻🖤 (@OkThxByeNext) September 1, 2022

The dubious supplement seller Oz, who is racist like his benefactor Donald Trump, is so desperate that he is hoping he can get racist white Pennsylvanians to vote against their best interests by scaring them into believing John Fetterman hopes to release murderers into their communities.

x On December 11, 2020, we learned that Dennis + Lee Horton were coming home after nearly 28 yrs.



It was the highest honor to vote to support their clemency *exactly* one year ago today.



These good men will not die in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. pic.twitter.com/gxnQtezy2a — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 12, 2021

