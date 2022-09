Children's hospital in Washington, D.C., bombarded with threats after Libs Of TikTok leaked audio

Daily Kos recently covered the disturbing threats of violence—including an actual bomb threat—folks at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, faced because of extremist right-wing hysteria over trans rights. The hospital offers safe, age-appropriate, gender-affirming health care to trans people, including youth of certain ages. That treatment might include, for example, puberty blockers. But it certainly doesn’t include genital surgeries on toddlers, as many right-wingers were suggesting. Right-wingers including the notorious Libs of TikTok.

Sadly, this isn’t the only hospital to suffer from an onslaught of queerphobia. Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., is also suffering. As reported by LGBTQ+ outlet them, Chaya Raichik—the person previously identified as the user behind the Libs of TikTok account—called the hospital pretending to be a parent seeking information on gender-affirming surgery for a 16-year-old. The recording seems to include telephone operators for the hospital telling Raichik that the hospital has offered hysterectomies on children younger than 16.

The hospital denies providing hysterectomies for people under 18. A hospital spokesperson says the information provided on the call was simply inaccurate; per The Washington Post, they aren’t disputing the accuracy of the call itself (meaning it doesn’t seem to be edited) but the information provided was just wrong.

But that simple explanation apparently isn’t enough to change the minds of folks who are convinced young children are being forced to transition before they understand how to read or write.

