Over half the country will be asked to vote for Republican election deniers in November

Joe Biden is very wrong; there is no semi-fascism involved here. Semi-fascism would not be angrily ejecting lifelong hard-right partisans like Liz Cheney from office for having the audacity to declare that attempting to overthrow the U.S. government is, in fact, bad. This is the hard stuff. The Republican Party is fielding candidates who are declaring our democracy to be invalid because the seditionist criminal blowhard at the top of their party said so, with no other evidence; the Republican base is voting for those people rather than rejecting them because the Republican "base" prefers a proven lie over proven truth.

The base is voting for these candidates and removing those who cannot abide the Big Lie in order to advance a "culture war" with an enemies list cribbed from Nazi Germany and other fascist movements. Immigrants, people of color, LGBTQ citizens, educators, historians, books that do not properly glorify the movement and state, whistleblowers who expose movement corruption—these are the enemies of the voters still voting Republican even after the debunked hoaxes, obvious lies, and attempted coup.

Nobody who still supports seditionists is "semi" in their beliefs. A good chunk of Americans are now widely declaring that they'll vote for whoever can best do the sedition bits again, and they're getting their way.

We need to rid ourselves of the notion that these are good people. Voting for Trump or his advocates at this point is a seditionist stance. I don't care how much Fox News you've watched; if you're casting votes to promote the overthrow of our government because a pampered sneer-o-holic has you convinced that everything from COVID-19 preventions to refugee children are conspiracies against you, and you can't be bothered to ponder whether your preferred shouters might be lying to you about that, then you have already told the country what your values are. Your values are, in order: you, your paranoias, and hurting everyone else in the world so that your paranoias can be soothed.

So, ya know, f--k off with that.

Back to the problem at hand, the news that over half the country will look down to find the name of a sedition-backing liar on their ballots this November is grim, because it again shows the scope of the Republican problem. Again, no "semi" is sufficient; the majority opinion of the party is that lying to the electorate in order to thwart election outcomes is not just preferred, but mandatory.

FiveThirtyEight counts just 30% of Republican candidates this fall as having accepted the results of the 2020 election. That leaves 70% of the party's chosen candidates wallowing in a fascist hoax.

Given the realities of gerrymandering, partisanship, and far-right anti-democratic sentiment, it is likely that a good chunk of the Big Lie backers will be gaining at least some control over state election processes after November. Bloomberg gives us another look into the implications of that, and like each prior analysis, admits that anti-election governors, secretaries of state, and other Republican partisans have a broad set of tools for sabotaging the elections they will be tasked with managing.

From throwing out election machines to demand the hand-counting of impossible numbers of votes to the already-rote sabotage of selected precincts to announcing imaginary "fraud" that requires throwing out large numbers of non-Republican votes, there's little these anti-election conspirators can't try. The outcome after that falls to court systems, but even if courts do force hoax promoters to abide by election rules, the Republican Party's goal is to discredit elections that do not go their way, and we've seen how that's done. Trump, Giuliani, and others simply lied outright, making up fake evidence and declaring that every last courtroom and public official who disputed them was an enemy of the movement, and the semi-fascist base ate it up and put it on t-shirts.

What can be done? Dropping the semi is a start, but Biden's invocation of it was a much-needed jumping-off point for the public debate that needs to be had. Does voting for a candidate who promotes a fascist hoax make one a fascist? Yes. Yes, it does. There's really no question about that; if, as a voter, you harbor doubts about those who would topple the government based on an evidenceless declaration that the wrong side won, but you're willing to tolerate such a candidate if it gets you closer to your goal of hurting immigrants or banning books or getting a new tax break, that is a conscious choice. We've already established what you are; now you're just bickering about the price.

Perhaps that needs to be spelled out more clearly. But we're not there yet, because right now, the national media is still struggling to evaluate whether promoting anti-democratic hoaxes for the purpose of erasing free elections is, in fact, exactly equivalent to condemning those things. It is a very hard question for a punditry that has spent every decade of their existence clinging to editorial pages with dull-minded takes announcing that the proper moral position is always whatever in-between compromise will best preserve their access to both social circles.

Sabotage American democracy by promoting outlandish hoaxes declaring that elections themselves are invalid, or oppose that sabotage? You can see each editorial page sag under the weight of having to declare that both sides are being quite rude about this.

This is probably not because individual journalists are confused about what is happening here. As we have seen in the current CNN retooling, this is because the people who decide what the news cycle should obsess on are predominantly either among the willing saboteurs or have so many business interests that could be put at risk by retribution-seeking fascists that they are determined to avoid such retributions.

Here is a hot take for all the newsrooms: Promoting hoaxes for the purpose of sabotaging free elections is Bad. It is not a partisan issue. It is not some say material. It requires no nuance. Across the United States, more Americans than not will be facing ballots in which they are being asked to vote for someone who refuses to acknowledge the legitimacy of elections they do not win. These people are fascists. They are seditionists. They are anti-American to the very core of the word.

Why does the Republican base support them, then? Why has the Republican base purged the ballots of those who objected to seditious overthrow?

How did that happen? Is it a valid "American" position consistent with free government and a free press? Is Biden right to say that the United States faces a crisis of growing fascist rhetoric based entirely around the Republican Party's retooling into a Trump-backing hoax machine?

If half the country will have a willing anti-democratic hoax promoter on their ballots, could the editorial pages please explain to us how that does not count as a fascist crisis?

RELATED STORIES:

Video shows experts paid by Trump campaign invaded election office to tamper with voting machine

Republican response to Biden's speech clarifies it: Yes, they are all MAGA fascists

Extremist sheriffs double down with their embrace of Trumpist ‘election integrity’ campaign

Fox News producer tried to get Jeanine Pirro muzzled for her Big Lie 'conspiracy' lies