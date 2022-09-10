Ukraine update: Izyum is liberated! Lyman is liberated! Kupyansk is liberated!

These are Ukrainian soldiers fighting outside of Izyum back in April. Just hoping some of these guys were there to see Russia leave.

In a day that caps what has been an already incredible offensive freeing of thousands of square kilometers in northeast Ukraine, Saturday morning brought news that seems too perfect to be true: Russian forces have reportedly either fled or surrendered in Kupyansk, then in Lyman, and now in Izyum. Locations that have been under Russian occupation for months, and at the center of Russian operations in eastern Ukraine, have been freed.

Not only that, but all three areas have been freed without a protracted street to street battle, or drawn out artillery duel. Meaning that, unlike cities captured by Russia such as Severodonetsk or Mariupol, these cities have not been reduced to rubble in the process. It’s the very definition of a win win. With an extra win.

You might notice that this morning’s update doesn’t come with maps. That’s because I don’t have a clue about how to draw them. Russian forces have reportedly fled these strategic cities, but have they also moved away from all the front line positions they’ve fought over so long? What’s going on in Andriivka and Ivanivka, and at dozens of other points that now find themselves on the wrong side of a line that flew back 50km seemingly overnight? There are reports of large scale surrenders in some areas, and of highways clogged with fleeing vehicles in others. Nothing is confirmed, and it will likely be days before the picture becomes clear.

Is the capture of these cities in any sense complete? There are plenty of images coming in from Kupyansk, but less so from Izyum and Lyman. It’s possible that Ukrainian forces in any of these cities have occupied a portion of that locality, and that there is still fighting ahead. However, reports from Russian sources certainly seem to indicate that Lyman and Izyum are “surrendered”—mostly while screaming at Moscow for failing to take swift action (and in some cases calling for a nuclear strike). There was definitely fighting in Kupyansk, but it seems just as definitely over.

x ⚡️Российские войска оставили город Изюм в Харьковской области — Даниила Безсонов — Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) September 10, 2022

This is an official Russian media outlet reporting that “Russian troops left the city of Izyum in the Kharkov region.” And that’s about the best we’re going to get for anything definitive until Ukraine makes its own official announcement. (On that same outlet’s Telegram channel, there is no mention of Izyum at all. Instead, the only war news is three days of reporting on Ukrainian shelling that reportedly killed two in Donetsk, and a mysterious report of a “line of refugees” at Kupyansk.)

As of early this morning, (6 AM ET, 2 PM in Kyiv) there were reports that Sviatohirsk, in that arc of the front line between Lyman and Izyum, had been occupied by Ukrainian troops that were moving to the west, and that more Ukrainian forces were pressing north from positions south of the city—from places like Dovhen'ke, where they have fought so long and so hard. Those are both good indications that Russian forces have fled, not just the cities, but the smaller locations around them that have marked the front line for weeks, and in some cases months.

The general assumption is, when the dust settles, everything west of the Oskil River will be in Ukrainian control. How far Ukraine also extends its reach to the other side of that river, and to the north of the Siverskyi Donets, is yet to be seen. There is, as yet, no sign of Ukraine sitting back to congratulate themselves on a job well done and taking a break. Maybe they don’t have to. After all, there are numerous reports on Saturday morning of Russian forces fleeing locations like Svatove, which is another 50km from any fighting.

Those Russian reserves that are reaching the area are said to be caught in a traffic tangle with the vehicles of Russian forces, local collaborators, and Russia’s cadre of propaganda artists—all of whom are trying to get out. Chaos is not a bad description.

There is still a lot of information yet to emerge on all fronts.

Right now, it’s still unclear how much of Kupyansk Ukraine has liberated. It certainly seems to include all of the city up to the river, but it’s not known if Russian forces have fled from the portion of the city that lies across the damaged bridge. The Oskil could become the new front line, or—and there are some reports this is already happening—Ukrainian forces could move down the east bank of the river, further securing rail lines and liberating the series of towns along that bank. That’s going to take another day, or maybe more, to discover. Russia had already reportedly directed a number of reserve units toward this city. There could be more fighting ahead, or those units may have already been intercepted and redirected elsewhere.

In Izyum, Russia seems to have made the surprisingly wise decision to withdraw forces along the last remaining road to the east, rather than to leave them to be encircled and fight it out within Izyum. How many of those forces, or forces that had been located to the west of Izyum, failed to get out and ultimately surrendered … we don’t know. How much of their armor and supplies were left behind … we don’t know (though we’ve already seem images suggesting that it’s a lot). Ukrainian officials will now be racing to the city to determine the situation with Izyum’s water supply, electrical grid, gas pipelines, and to be sure that food keeps coming to the city’s population, many of whom were forced to ride out over six months of Russian occupation. Expect to hear a lot more about what Russia did during that time, and to learn much more about what has happened along the front, as well as how Ukraine chooses to deploy from what was surely a primary target of this counteroffensive.

At Lyman, Ukrainian forces reportedly entered a city that was all but emptied of Russian forces. That city had already suffered serious damage from the artillery-heavy capture that Russia made at the end of May. Has anything been done to repair that damage and keep Lyman a functional city over the summer? Again, most of what’s coming through on Lyman at this point is reports from Russian sources laced with disgust at being on the losing end. What happens now? We’re going to find out.

In less than a week, Ukraine has liberated an area that’s likely greater than 3,000 square kilometers and a number of villages, towns, and cities that is probably in triple digits. This is absolutely one for the history books. The Ukrainian military may well be capable of continuing this high-speed attack. There are some sources indicating that the number of units engaged in the Kharkiv counteroffensive so far is only about a third of the force that Ukraine had been equipping and training for this fall counteroffensive.

Does the freeing of Izyum, Kupyansk, and Lyman represent the end of that high speed push? I don’t know. As all this has been going on, there has been renewed fighting in Kherson, where Ukrainian forces are reportedly having success at the southern end of the front (including gifts of those reportedly world-beating watermelons from local residents). There are also reports of increased anti-Russian activity in cities like Melitopol, and even Mariupol, where partisans reportedly raised Ukrainian flags at the word of the victories to the north.

On Friday, there were many Russian channels on Telegram, and pro-Russian accounts on Twitter, all singing the same song: Sure, Ukraine has had some minor victories, but Russia is moving reserves to the area. The forces next to Izyum will be trapped. Kupyansk is safe. Russia would be back in Balakliya in a couple of days. Everyone should just wait until Saturday, when those reserves pitch in, and see what things look like on a new day.

It’s a new day. And what a day!

Russian’s getting the news of what has happened

x Russian TV host (propagandist) receives the latest updates from the Izyum disaster on live TV and tells the audience that something horrible is happening and that all viewers “should pray for our guys there”.



Looks like they are getting nervous in Russia.pic.twitter.com/ydSzHCUTvk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 10, 2022

x "Izyum has been surrendered...and this sadly is not the end"

Desperation steadily seeping in and replacing the "small setback but let's not despair" mood of yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1FAW5O9HeB — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) September 10, 2022

x It’s definitely not a good sign that in the span of 24 hours one of the biggest propagandists went from we will keep Izyum to saying the Russian army betrayed them https://t.co/tpmf2Gp2zW — Thomas Eames 🦑 (@thomas_semes) September 10, 2022

Russia’s Third Army Arrives

It seems that some of those reserves did make it into the fight. Just in time to end up like all the other Russian units in this fight.

x Captured Russian BTR-80 and BMP-2 of the 🇷🇺3rd Army Corps, which has been preparing for so long in Mulino, Nizhny Novgorod region @pvt_Scarecrow pic.twitter.com/74jl8UftJL — Paul Jawin (@PaulJawin) September 10, 2022

Kupyansk

x Ukrainian forces in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast pic.twitter.com/yqHHLjfh5H — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) September 10, 2022

Izyum

x Six days after launching their major counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast, the Ukrainian forces have finally reached the strategic city of Izyum!!!



An utter defeat for the Russian army, ending a 6 months occupation of the city and dozens more of settlements in the area. pic.twitter.com/9mVGpaZWob — BlueSauron👁️ (@Blue_Sauron) September 10, 2022

x Ukrainian heroes after the victory in #Izyum: “We are in the city. We will drive the enemy to Moscow.” 🇺🇦✌🏻



pic.twitter.com/9q5rEY1Tpe — Marta Llopis 🚜🌻 (@LlopisMarta95) September 10, 2022

x Ukrainian soldiers capturing an ammo depot near Izyum that the Russians had to leave behind due to the quick advance of the Ukrainian forces.



Thanks for the gift Russia! pic.twitter.com/ABoqAUCwoK — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 9, 2022

Lyman

Honestly … I got nothing. The only thing I have from Lyman right now is text messages and a couple of shots of buildings. If you see good images from Lyman or other locations, please post them.