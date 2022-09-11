Ukraine Update: Massive Ukrainian victory, Russia leaving all of Kharkiv oblast

Ukraine captures one of dozens of armored vehicles as Russia scrambles out of Kharkiv Oblast in chaotic retreat.

x Russians confirm they are leaving the whole of Kharkiv Oblast.



That's right, now leave a few more. pic.twitter.com/bbyhNYBi8M — Dmitri (@wartranslated) September 11, 2022

HIMARS caught a retreating Russian unit:

x Here is the what remains of the Russian military column. pic.twitter.com/GlRNp1tGG2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 11, 2022

From the Russian’s POV:

x Withdrawing from Kharkiv direction is not easy for the Russians. This video by Rybar demonstrates a column moving on the highway at night. On the right, you can see a "burning Russian combat vehicle that was attacked by Ukrainian saboteur group". pic.twitter.com/8FigscihvT — Dmitri (@wartranslated) September 11, 2022

