Prison activist and journalist Phoeun You deported to Cambodia

On Tuesday afternoon, without advance warning (which is standard practice, according to immigration rights advocates), You was removed from the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield. He was able to get a message out to supporters that he was “being taken to an airport,” but for over 24 hours, his lawyer, family, and friends did not know if he was being transferred to another ICE facility or if he had been dispatched to Southeast Asia, where he knows no one and does not speak the language. Amid the uncertainty, advocates continued to call Newsom’s office asking for an eleventh-hour act of mercy, not knowing that their colleague and friend was already en route.

A reporter from Capital & Main also called Newsom’s communications department on Aug. 16, and, later in the day, submitted a request form online, seeking information about the status of a pardon, but did not receive a reply.

Nonetheless, his supporters will fight for his return, saying in a press release issued by Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus: “Despite the deportation, Governor Newsom can still pardon Phoeun and reunite him with his family and community. Community members are also raising funds to support Phoeun in Cambodia, a country to which he has no ties.”

After Gov. Newsom signed 17 pardons on July 1, and You’s was not among them, he knew his chances were slim. But he wasn’t giving up because, having paroled him to early release, Newsom knew how hard he had worked to be rehabilitated and that he was not a threat to public safety. You also knew that the California State Senate would be deliberating on AB 937, the VISION Act, which would prohibit CDCR from doing exactly what it did to him. You hoped that fact and the close timing of the possible end of the practice would sway the governor to act in some way to rescue him from the trauma of deportation, if only as a stopgap measure until the legislature had its say.

You was likely met at the airport by staff from a nonprofit in Cambodia, who typically help people in his situation secure proper documentation and provide some transitional support, including housing, but only for about a month. Then he will be on his own. As part of his rehabilitation in the California prison system, You learned sheet metal work and automobile painting, skills he will lean on for employment if he gets the chance.

In a July 18 telephone interview with You, when he was still in ICE custody, he reflected on his possible fate.

“It looks to me in all reality like the fight will continue, but without me,” he said. “But I will be there in spirit and through technology, but physically, it doesn’t look like I’m going to be there. I’m going to have to fight from overseas; the fight has to continue on my behalf.”

He spoke of the mental challenge of balancing positive thoughts while waiting for the proverbial shoe to drop. “It is so tough. On the one hand, the window of hope, it’s still there, but it’s very small. On the other hand, I’m saying to myself this is happening, and it’s happening soon, and I have to prepare for it. But it’s the unknown, so how do I prepare for that? There’s all kind[s] of stuff that’s running through my head, and I’m just trying to figure things out, and try to network on the other side. I’m trying to put myself at ease and be ready for as much as possible.”

He expressed gratitude for not being physically unwell or suffering bodily pain. “I’m healthy, I’m really healthy, and part of me feels there could be a bigger picture out there for me in life; I want to choose to see it that way. Maybe I can’t see it right now, but maybe there will be something good there, and it’s going to work out.”

He was searching for a silver lining, and found one in the quotidian details of daily existence. “Well, eating prison food for the past 26 years, the food is definitely going to be better,” he said with a little laugh. “There are things to look forward to: the first thing is just to breathe free air. I’m looking forward to being outside, and just smelling what freedom smells like. That’s one thing I am looking forward to.”

