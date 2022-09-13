Swing states Arizona and Wisconsin need our attention: GOTV opportunities and campaign updates

Joe Biden won narrow victories in 2020 in Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, North Carolina, Maine, and Pennsylvania. And now, Wisconsin and Arizona are both crucial for the Democrats in the 2022 midterms.

Protecting our democracy takes work, and we need you! You don’t have to live in a swing state, you don’t have to be experienced, you don’t even have to leave your home—you just need a couple of hours and a willingness to help ensure the safety of our democracy (and I wish that was hyperbolic, but it’s our reality).

Now is your chance to hear directly from organizers in Wisconsin and Arizona about the upcoming midterm elections: What are our chances? How are the campaigns progressing? And most importantly, how do we win?

It’s people like you who will make all the difference this midterm election. In these briefings, you’ll hear all about ways you can make a huge difference ahead of the November midterm elections through get out the vote (GOTV) in these two very important swing states. And hearing from folks on the ground, you’ll learn about the most needed and important ways we can get folks to the polls and how your time volunteering will directly impact and support the elections.

