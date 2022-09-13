Live coverage: The last primaries of the year: Delaware, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island

The count is crawling along, but the trajectory is pretty unmistakeable right now. Robert Burns is pulling away from George Hansel in NH-02, and Chuck Morse is running out of real estate while still trailing Don Bolduc by about 3-4 points. What this means, if the margins hold, is there we’ve seen a MAGA sweep in New Hampshire. Check back tomorrow for coverage that will likely confirm that fact.
As for us, this is the end of our election coverage for about two months. But, on November 8th, the big one arrives. The 2022 midterms promise to be one of the most important, and interesting, election cycles in recent memory. We hope you’ll join us as we march our way to November here at Daily Kos Elections. And we hope you’ve enjoyed our election coverage all year long!
