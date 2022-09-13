Senate GOP is in disarray on the culture wars, which means Democrats should force them to vote

Take him up on it! Have that vote! He’s pretty much the only Republican who wants to do it right now. Sen. Mitch McConnell sure as hell doesn’t.

Have the vote if for no other reason than to make McConnell’s life that much harder. Have the vote to show the American people what Republicans intend to do to their lives.

While they’re at it, Democrats need to abandon the pretense that there are 10 Republicans who will vote with them to protect marriage equality and have that vote. For some unknown reason, Senate Democrats feel the need to be nice to Republicans on this one.

They want to ensure everyone’s marriage has equal protection. They want to stop the Supreme Court extremists from taking it away, as Justice Clarence Thomas has threatened. Those are lofty, important goals. But at this point what’s even more important is showing the American people what Republicans will do if they get control of Congress again.

Right now there’s a grand total of three Republicans who say they support marriage equality. Put the rest of them to the test.

Then bring up the access to contraceptives bill the House passed in July. The one that 195 Republicans opposed. Make 50 Republican senators answer the question: Should Americans have the right to use birth control, and should health care providers have the right to provide contraception and information about how to effectively use it?

Republicans don’t even know how to respond to that idea. So make them vote on it! Make them decide if they’re going to stand with the one. Hundred. And. Ninety. Five House Republicans who deny that we all have that basic right in our private lives.

Yes, that would make Susan Collins of Maine extremely concerned. Too bad. Make her vote.

