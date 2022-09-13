Donald Trump seems to forget Dr. Mehmet Oz's name during bizarre endorsement speech

John Fetterman is running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania this coming November. In fact, Daily Kos has officially endorsed him! His opponent is television quack Mehmet Oz. Oz is sort of known as a guy that’s promoted all kinds of diet supplements over the years, using his connection to Oprah Winfrey to sell everything he gets paid to sell as a “miracle.”

Oz’s campaign has been what doctors might call a hot mess. Fetterman has been able to very easily repackage Oz’s campaign gaffes, his transparent carpetbagger tendencies, and his out of touch elitism and just present it back to the public. It is easy to be a good candidate when all you need to do is tell the truth about your opponent. In recent weeks, Oz’s campaign has been trying to do everything all at once. He’s tried to continue professing his allegiance to everything Trump while also trying to tell other voters that he isn’t as extreme in his fascism as Trump. Oz is just having the same problems many candidates in the Republican Party are having these days.

At the beginning of September, Donald Trump emerged from his golf cocoon to appear at a big Pennsylvania rally endorsing one of the GOP’s top Jan. 6 conspirators, Doug Mastriano, and the somehow more pathetic Oz. Trump’s rousing endorsement of Oz was overshadowed by Trump’s bizarre endorsement of Oz.