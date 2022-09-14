McConnell packed the Supreme Court for Trump. Now’s a good time for payback from Democrats

Listen to this guy. He gets it.

x I’d like to take that vote right now and put all the GOP Senators who are running for re-election on the record 7 weeks before the election. https://t.co/tzQg6x5sy6 — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) September 14, 2022

Graham wants a vote on his national abortion ban and McConnell very much does not, curtly telling reporters Tuesday: “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at the state level.”

Let’s prove it! Have the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Meanwhile, the most vulnerable Republican incumbent, Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, is in personal disarray over the issue of marriage equality, flipping and flopping over whether he would vote for a bill that provides federal, statutory protection to same-sex and interracial marriage. He’s even made spurious accusations against his fellow Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the Democrat spearheading the bill, saying she “leaked” texts between the two of them on his issue. Johnson is in a frenzy over this bill, not knowing what to do.

Make him vote on it! Now!

Right now, Republican Susan Collins is hard at work with her pretend negotiations to get 10 Republicans on board with that bill. It’s the job McConnell gives her every time: Get involved in bipartisan negotiations, string Democrats along for months, and make sure agreement is never reached.

Don’t let her get away with it again. Make Republicans vote.

Make them vote on the issues that are defining this election. Put them on the record. Make. Them. Vote.

