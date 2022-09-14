The media is outraged that President Biden ... voted?

Tuesday marked the final day of primaries for 2022. The next stop for our democracy is November elections. The three final primaries were held in Delaware, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The results for Republican leadership were not particularly good. You might remember that before President Joe Biden was Vice President Joe Biden he was Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware. On Tuesday, President Biden decided to do his civic duty and cast his vote in the Delaware primaries. It seems that Biden didn’t inform the press in advance of his plans to vote in his home state’s primary.

As a result, the traditional media—the one that GOP officials and the like call “liberal” or “left-wing”—have been making a lot of strange hay about this. The New York Times, for example, tweeted: “President Biden voted in the Delaware primary election on Tuesday. The process involved a hasty announcement to the press, multiple motorcades and two jet flights.” The tenor of this headline sort of makes things sound like there was some kind of chaos in the White House. Of course, the resulting article, with the more benign headline “Biden Flies Home to Wilmington to Vote in Delaware Primary,” also includes this piece of information: “But the pilgrimage back to his home state to cast a vote is a familiar one for sitting presidents, and typically affords an opportunity to connect with voters.”

You see what they did there? Sadly, the Times was not alone.

