Lauren Boebert reading the Bible is quite a wild ride

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was speaking at the Truth & Liberty Conference in Woodland Park a few days ago. It’s a conference of Christian nationalists who want their version of Christianity to rule the United States. During her remarks, she decided to quote some scary New Testament passages (probably because all that “love thy neighbor” stuff doesn’t bring in the kind of fundraising dollars that “fire and brimstone” stuff does). She threw around some misapplied scripture full of combative language, like, “God is on our side. The blood has been applied. We are going straight into victory. You are all more than conquerors through God, through Christ who strengthens you every step of the way.”

A highlight of this frightening ludicrosity was when Boebert read from Romans 1:28-32, “Since they didn’t bother to acknowledge God, God quit bothering them and let them run loose. And then all hell broke loose: rampant evil, grabbing and grasping, vicious backstabbing. They made life hell on earth with their envy, wanton killing, bickering, and cheating.”

But when Boebert hit the word “wanton,” she pronounced it as “wonton.” She abruptly says to her audience, “I don’t know what a wonton [sic] killing is. I’m gonna have to look that one up. But it sounds interesting. And I don’t think I want to be a part of it.”

This is me trying to blink moisture into my eyes. The fact that Boebert doesn’t know how to pronounce the word “wanton,” and the fact that she doesn’t know what the word means, is not the issue here. The issue here is that she pretends to be religious and to promote a true end-times evangelical philosophy of the world and the politics that come with it. She does this with almost (or completely) no intellectual curiosity and, worse, without examining (or even reading) what she is willing to say to achieve whatever her ends may be. She is excited to read a fiery excerpt from Paul’s letter to the Romans—but doesn’t even think to figure out what the words mean beforehand.

The responses to Boebert were wonderful.