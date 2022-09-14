Herschel Walker doesn’t know when to keep his mouth shut—especially when being quiet could help him

Campaign Action
Walker is running against the Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, who has been clear in his support of reproductive rights and abortion.
Meredith Brasher, Warnock’s communications director, told The Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC): “Georgia voters will have a clear choice this fall between Rev. Warnock’s record of fighting to protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions and Herschel Walker, who wants to outlaw abortion, even in cases of rape, incest, or where the life of the mother is at risk, and who would support a national abortion ban in the Senate.”
According to polling in July by the AJC, Georgians oppose the state’s six-week “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban, with 42% of those polled saying they’d more likely vote for a candidate who promises to protect a person’s right to an abortion.
In addition to Walker’s rigid, extreme, and out-of-touch rhetoric on abortion, the Trump-endorsed candidate also can’t keep his story straight on several other issues.
Walker has lied about everything from graduating from the University of Georgia, the AJC reported, to hiding the fact that he had any children other than his 22-year-old son Christian, to the mammoth exaggerations about his business acumen, to the tall tale about the time he founded (or co-founded) the veteran's organization Patriot Support—which he did not. He even recently tried to deny that the former president ever said that the 2020 election was stolen.
It’s no wonder Walker has continued to waffle on debates against Warnock.
Abortion rights, gun safety, and the our planet are all at stake in this election. We must persuade Democratic voters to turn out in November. Click here to volunteer with Vote Forward and write personalized letters to targeted voters on your own schedule from the comfort of your own home, without ever having to talk to anyone.
Comments are closed on this story.