Herschel Walker doesn’t know when to keep his mouth shut—especially when being quiet could help him

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker has proven himself to be absolutely clueless on most issues. But this time he really hasn’t read the room correctly, and likely to his own detriment.

Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a national bill that would ban “late-term abortions” after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The proposal comes at a weird time given that Republicans are choosing not to focus on the issue of abortion coming into the midterms. The measure was soundly rejected—even by the likes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell—but supported by Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Steve Daines, neither of whom had any apparent issue supporting the measure that will most certainly fail in both the House and the Senate.

It seems Walker missed that missive, and in a statement Wednesday, the Heisman Trophy-winning former football player proclaimed himself to be “a proud pro-life Christian” who “will always stand up for our unborn children.” Adding, “I believe the issue should be decided at the state level, but I WOULD support this policy.”

