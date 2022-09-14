Ex-cop who fired 10 shots at Breonna Taylor home handed get-out-of-jail-free card for nearly a year

Both the defense for Hankison and the prosecution said they need more time to analyze more than 60,000 items in discovery, including video footage and a DNA sample Hankison finally agreed to provide as a requirement of his release. His trial date, originally set for Oct. 13, will now be Aug. 21, 2023, WLKY reported.

x A federal judge has ordered former @LMPD Det. Brett Hankison to cooperate w/ providing a DNA sample to prosecutors & not leave KY without approval from the U.S. Probation Office. His attorneys also must enter appearances on his behalf by Friday

Background: https://t.co/HVlWndsFOi pic.twitter.com/60YDumEbSk — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 8, 2022

Hankison is accused of “firing his service weapon into Taylor’s apartment through a covered window and covered glass door,” although it was Detective Myles Cosgrove’s bullet that killed Taylor.

He, former Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, and ex-Officer Kelly Goodlett were also charged federally in the incident, though Goodlett wasn’t on the scene of the shooting. She pleaded guilty to helping falsify the warrant to get into Taylor’s home and filing a false report to cover it up.

x Scribd Content

In a plea agreement obtained by TIME Magazine, Goodlett admitted that detectives relied on their "gut feeling" that a warrant should be obtained. "The detectives, knowing that they needed actual evidence, rather than just a gut feeling, to get a warrant, attempted to find evidence supporting this gut belief," the document signed by Goodlett read.

Hankison was the only officer charged by state prosecutors in the shooting, and a Kentucky court acquitted Hankison on the charges accusing him of endangering Taylor's neighbors in the process of firing through the medical worker’s home.

x We are still fighting for JUSTICE for Breonna Taylor! I spoke with Newsy’s Morning Rush correspondents to discuss the 4 officers facing federal charges in Breonna's death, the disproportionate use of no-knock warrants against African Americans, and the importance of voting. pic.twitter.com/iQZVIbUVXj — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 14, 2022

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor’s family, told the Newsy media source he’s “certain” Hankison’s attorneys will try to bring up the acquittal in the federal case. “However, we must remember that was a whole different charge, a different standard, and for certain was a different prosecution,” Crump said.

He referenced scrutiny Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office faced from grand jury members who said they kept waiting on prosecutors to bring up the bullets that went into Taylor’s body, “not just bullets that went into walls.”

Watch parts of Hankison’s testimony in the state case:

RELATED STORY: Gubernatorial hopeful who failed Breonna Taylor as prosecutor awfully quiet amid word of plea deal