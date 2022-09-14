Republican strategist replies to Graham: ‘Why why why why why’

Republicans who have spent the past few weeks desperately trying to erase their abortion stances from their campaign websites had all that hard work go up in smoke Tuesday, when a freelancing Lindsey Graham decided to force the issue on them.

Some of them seemed to welcome it, though. Like Arizona’s Blake Masters, who’s running for the U.S. Senate. He was one of the first to start backpedaling from his extreme abortion stance. Or, anyway, his campaign was the first to try to erase that history. Masters himself seems to be pretty committed.

“Of course” he would support Graham’s national abortion ban, Masters told reporters. After which his campaign spokesman Zach Henry tweeted, “Why why why why why.” Henry deleted the tweet Tuesday night, and said he wasn’t speaking on behalf of Masters. Just for his own beleaguered self.

“It’s an absolute disaster,” GOP strategist John Thomas told the Washington Post, watching while Republican Senate nominees were being asked all over again to give their abortion views. “Oy vey,” he said, when he was told what Masters had just said.

Donate now to give Democrats a true majority in the Senate. Everything depends on it.