I haven't phone-banked in years, but I'll be making calls this election season. Here's why

The fact that you can make calls to voters in key battleground states from the comfort of your home makes phone-banking easy and impactful. In just a few minutes, you can share why voting matters to you and make sure the person on the other end of the line has everything they need to cast their ballot this year. And it really works: Rolling Stone reported that “deep canvassing by phone is estimated to be 102 times more effective than classic presidential campaign persuasion tactics.”

Whether you talk to voters about abortion, immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, the climate crisis, threats to our democracy, voting rights, or another issue that speaks to you, the important thing is that you make a personal connection.

If you’re nervous about phone-banking again—or maybe you’re calling voters for the very first time—the MoveOn team will be with you every step of your shift to ensure you have a smooth and fun volunteer experience.

So, what do you say? Are you in?

Sign up to phone bank with MoveOn to protect our democracy, motivate key voters, and support strong candidates in key races up and down the ballot.

Can’t make calls this time? Chip in $5 to help Daily Kos get out the vote.

Looking for even more opportunities to help get out the vote? Check out 2022 GOTV page!