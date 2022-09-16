Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with us by sharing your favorite Latinx-owned business

“It celebrates a vast community of Americans who have made invaluable contributions to the United States for over 300 years,” Margie Huerta, executive director of the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, told USA Today. “Hispanic and Latinx people are making important contributions to American arts, culture and humanities, and all aspects of society, every single day.”

The starting date of the month is also significant because it represents the independence day for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. The month encompasses other independence days, as well, including those of Mexico (Sept. 16), Chile (Sept. 18), and Belize (Sept. 21).

To start of celebrations of the month, Daily Kos staff members from the Equity Council have compiled a list of their favorite Latinx-owned businesses.

Check them out below:

“Gloria's Restaurant is a no-frills neighborhood establishment in Columbia Heights serving an extensive menu of authentic Salvadoran food. They make some of the best pupusas in D.C.!”

— Dorothy He, Communications Director

“Steaks on stakes Venezuelan restaurant, near Tipicos Amigos and Bolivian Betty’s Grill in old Sterling Park, Virginia.”

“A new Peruvian, upscale restaurant that took over the longtime neighborhood Irish pub after COVID-19 near new Regal Condos in the Countryside neighborhood of Sterling, Virginia.”

— Jay Cuasay, Community Associate

Pilar's Tamales (Michigan)

“Pilar’s Tamales is a family-owned, community-based business offering good, nutritious, locally sourced food based on authentic Salvadoran recipes at an excellent price. Sylvia Nolasco-Rivers, the founder-owner, is also a community philanthropist, always ready to donate goods and services to people in need. The nonprofit she founded in 2019, Pilar’s Foundation, focuses on refugee and immigrant rights but supports other progressive causes.”

— Kate, product and user support

Aquiris Studios (Missouri)

“Aquiris Studios is something people don't recognize but they game with all of the time; it's a great way to see a growing tech leadership in the Latinx community, and if you have iPhone or Android, for a dollar you can be entertained for hours, especially if you love to laugh and game at the same time.”

Empanada Madness (Missouri)

“Empanada Madness stands out because it isn't a big chain, or a big huge restaurant, but it is a family-oriented restaurant that serves authentic food and does it incredibly well. In fact, feel free to ask if they have something ‘off the menu’ or changes they'd recommend. You might be surprised!”

— Christopher, community organization in community, partners, and mentor

Los Tacos de Huicho (California)

“I loved the no-frills atmosphere, affordable pricing, and authentic cuisine at owners Nadia and Rigoberto Nunez’s Los Tacos de Huicho. I frequented the East Bakersfield gem when I was working for the city’s local newspaper, The Bakersfield Californian. The sopes, steak tacos, and pickled onion toppings were simply delicious, and they made me an instant believer in refried beans and rice.”

— Lauren Sue, staff writer

Norma’s Sweet Bakery (Louisiana)

“Norma’s is one of the coziest panderias in New Orleans. Stepping up to the bakery counter and chatting up Norma herself is like talking with a tia who knows your favorite pan dulces and has them ready for you as soon as you walk up. Plus, her guayaba y crema king cakes are to die for.”

— April, staff writer

Tire Shop Taqueria (California)

“While there is no official website, Tire Shop Taqueria got its name because they are in the parking lot of a Tire Shop; some of the best tacos in Los Angeles.”

“Body stuff made from nopales (cactus) including scrubs and soaps.”

”Truck that roams around Los Angeles selling beautiful flower bouquets.”

“Ethically made, sustainable clothing line.”

— Christine Larusso, client operations manager

Cultura (Denver and online)

“Cultura Chocolate is a bean-to-bar, Latina-owned, sustainable, and transparent chocolate-making company and cafe in Denver. My favorite product (so far!) is the Mexican Drinking Chocolate, which comes ready to brew in two sizes and makes excellent holiday gifts.”

Thrive Natural Care (nationwide and online)

“Thrive Natural Care’s organic, vegan, and cruelty-free skin care is designed to work across skin types (and genders!), and it actually does work. But better than that, the company’s regenerative growing practices mean biodiversity increases in the team’s American and Costa Rican farm locations, and the company’s radically equitable structure increases social capital for every employee and farmworker. It’s better than sustainable, and it all starts in Costa Rica. (And in the market of natural skin care, it’s on the affordable end.) My favorite product is the Stress Defense Face Balm.”

— Adrienne Crezo, copy editor

“Local Oakland restaurant and bar owned by Nelson German (launched alaMar, a hometown favorite), specializing in Dominican, Cuban, and Puerto Rican cuisine.”

— Dacia Mitchell, chief of staff and diversity, equity, and inclusion

El Pulgarcito Restaurant

Located at El Pulgarcito Restaurant - 3838 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305

“Truly amazing El Salvadorian/Central American food. Especially recommend the pupusas!”

— Cara Zelaya, content strategist

Libélula Books & Co. (San Diego, California)

— Marissa, staff writer

”It's rare to find authentic Latinx restaurants that serve halal meat, so Moho Mexican Grill in Queens is a real gem. Allowing me to try birria tacos for the first time, this restaurant has a special place in my heart. Would highly recommend to those looking for a low-key family-owned halal taco spot.”

— Aysha, staff writer

Sharing our favorite Latinx-owned spots is not the end of our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month and how you can help us celebrate it here.

What is your favorite Latinx-owned business? Share it below in the comments and tell us why you like it!