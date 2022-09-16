Cornyn says the quiet part out loud on marriage vote delay: ‘I can’t imagine anybody’s undecided’

Baldwin has been working with Susan Collins, the Maine Republican whose fingerprints are all over the delayed bill. Because that’s what she does on behalf of Mitch McConnell. She makes all sorts of promises to Democrats about helping them get Republican votes, then drags the process out until it atrophies. This time around, it really benefits Johnson, as Maloney points out.

x Maybe @RonJohnsonWI should have to vote now and publicly explain his position to the 72% of Wisconsin residents who don’t need more time to know that marriage equality has no impact on religious freedom. — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) September 16, 2022

Baldwin and her group insist that they’ve got a bill 10 Republicans will agree to. Just not right now. “Through bipartisan collaboration, we’ve crafted commonsense language that respects religious liberty and Americans’ diverse beliefs, while upholding our view that marriage embodies the highest ideals of love, devotion, and family,” a statement from the lawmakers said.

“We are confident that when our legislation comes to the Senate floor for a vote, we will have the bipartisan support to pass the bill,” the group said. Where that confidence comes from, lord only knows. These are Republicans—and Collins—we’re talking about. If they can’t or won’t support it now, when will they?

Even Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) admits that, when he says the quiet part out loud again. Putting off the vote, he said, allows Republicans to avoid “electoral accountability.”

“I can’t imagine anybody’s undecided about it,” he said.

