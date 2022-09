Doug Mastriano was registered to vote in New Jersey his whole life until he ran in Pennsylvania

Mehmet Oz has a new set of problems. No, it’s not the crudités he was supposed to get his wife. No, it’s not his many homes. No, it’s not the fact that he’s a clear carpetbagger who has lived and voted in New Jersey up until 2021. Wait, it is the New Jersey thing! It has been well covered that Republican candidates love to pretend to be from a place they have not lived in. Ask Herschel Walker down in Georgia. The reason Mehmet Oz has to worry about this well-tread criticism of his out-of-touch elitism is that his fellow MAGA superstar Doug Mastriano ain’t from around these here parts, either.

The New Jersey Globe reports that Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano was registered to vote in his hometown of New Jersey for 28 years. Mastriano, a candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, stopped being registered to vote in New Jersey in July 2021. In Doug Mastriano’s defense, it wasn’t until his retirement from the U.S. Army in 2017 that Doug decided he wanted to try and participate in the overthrow of our government. Up until that time, it seems Mastriano’s entire voting career from 1982 on was in the Garden State.

And while Mastriano was running for Congress in 2018, it wasn’t until after his mother died in 2021 that the state was informed Doug had left the Garden State permanently.

