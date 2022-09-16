White House announces floating offshore wind initiatives to reach renewables goals

Additional projects include funding to further support existing floating offshore wind facilities on the West Coast as well as further funding for the existing Aerodynamic Turbines, Lighter and Afloat, with Nautical Technologies and Integrated Servo-control program, which will this time focus on experimentation in lakes, oceans, tanks, and tunnels. Five projects dedicated to floating offshore wind’s relationship with its environment will receive a total of $3.5 million to further ensure that the renewables deployed are functioning at a minimal impact on the ecosystem around them.
Two large-scale offshore wind projects have previously been approved in federal waters: One off the coast of Massachusetts and another off the coasts of New York and Rhode Island. At least 10 more projects are under review following a lease sale in North Carolina, with numerous other lease sales planned off the coast of Oregon, in the Central Atlantic, in the Gulf of Mexico, and in the Gulf of Maine.
Comments are closed on this story.