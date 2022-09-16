White House announces floating offshore wind initiatives to reach renewables goals

The Biden administration is hoping to deploy 15 GW of floating offshore wind capacity by 2035—enough to power five million homes.

The Biden administration is looking to expand its renewables portfolio with floating offshore wind and has launched an Earthshot program meant to reach the ambitious goal of deploying 15 gigawatts (GW) of floating offshore wind by 2035. The White House noted Biden’s goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030 but noted that fixed-bottom turbines would primarily be used to reach that goal. Floating turbines, which are linked to the seafloor, have the advantage of being able to be deployed further offshore in deeper waters, where wind tends to be more intense. Fixed-bottom turbines tend to be deployed only in waters with a depth of up to 196 feet.

The floating offshore wind Earthshot program is a joint initiative by the Interior Department and Department of Energy. Its programs allow for deepwater offshore wind power to be deployed off the coasts of California and Oregon and in the Gulf of Maine, though the administration is eying more, wider-spread adoption in the future. The initiative includes analysis projects to better deploy floating offshore wind off the California coast and includes funding for innovations in design and large-scale use.