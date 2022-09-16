Republicans’ abortion problem keeps getting bigger, drives support for Democrats

Jeanine Spanjers, a Wisconsin voter, is upset at inflation and made that Democrats have been handing out “all this free stuff” to people during the pandemic. She says it “disincentivizes people to go out and do something” and Republicans would never let that happen. But, and it’s a big but, abortion is her top issue.

“I had made that choice once, and I have two sons,” she said. “There’s people who can’t afford kids and shouldn’t have kids, or just maybe it isn’t the right time in their life.”

She’s inadvertently making a key point Republicans have never addressed. Abortion is an economic issue as much as a social or cultural one. Like millions of people, she made a decision not have a kid when the timing wasn’t right for her.

Mykie Bush, is 19 and works at a car dealership in rural Oregon. She’s a high school dropout and says “the costs of inflation are really affecting me.” She said she’s voting Democratic this November because of the larger issues: abortion, immigration, and LGBTQ rights. “At the end of the day, we’re not fighting over politics. We’re fighting over our human rights.”

At the other end of the age spectrum, 83-year-old registered Republican James Moran, from New Rochelle, NY, says the end of abortion rights “is unacceptable to me,” and he’s going to vote Democratic this year. Republicans, he said, have “denied women the ability to control their own bodies. Should there be some limit on that? There’s limits on everything but everything within reason.”

Voters’ concern about the state of our democracy continues. The registered voters in the survey said the word “extreme” better described Republicans than Democrats by a 6-point margin, 43% to 37%. Marvin Mirsch, 64, a self-identified independent from Minnesota is one of them. He’s voting for Democrats this November.

“I think that every person in the nation should work hard to purge Donald Trump from the Republican Party in one way or another,” Mirsch said. “Because we need a healthy Republican Party, and it’s not right now—it’s sick.”

Trump toady Sen. Lindsey Graham provided just how sick Republicans are this week, by introducing his national abortion ban, to the chagrin of plenty of Republican strategists who have seen polls like this one.

It’s still going to be a very difficult election for Democrats. President Joe Biden is still facing headwinds in his approval rating. But it’s abundantly clear that Republicans have overplayed their hand in dictating to Americans what kind of society we can have.

They’re apparently counting on voter suppression, gerrymandering, and captured courts to get and keep power. That’s what makes this midterm election the most important yet, equally as important as the one that ousted Trump. Because if Republicans regain the Congress, if they get more state legislatures and state courts and governorships, they’re going to make it impossible to get our democracy back.

The future of our democracy comes down to this election. That's why Daily Kos is supporting candidates for Senate, House, governor, and many other offices across the country. Let’s help them win.

