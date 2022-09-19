Hurricane Fiona’s catastrophic flooding across Puerto Rico continues: How you can help

Tuesday is the anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s total devastation of the island, and once again Puerto Ricans are facing the results of wind and water impacts from which the island still has not recovered in the last five years.
I’ll post updates to this story as the day continues, and have posted information below about community organizations you can support to help.
A bridge was washed away in Utuado:
The Rio Grande de Loiza is out of its channel, affecting the Bosque and Marina communities:
Here neighbors rescue a trapped family in Cayey:
You can help by supporting community organizations like Taller Salud, Casa Pueblo, Comodores Sociales of Puerto Rico, and mutual aid centers.
There are also links below to help the island’s animals:
Give what you can. If you don’t have funds, you can still help by spreading the word to your friends and social networks. #SOSPuertoRico
