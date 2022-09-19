Hurricane Fiona’s catastrophic flooding across Puerto Rico continues: How you can help

x [SEP 19] Rainfall amounts observed across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands until 5 AM AST. Acumulaciones de lluvia observadas a través de Puerto Rico y las Islas Vírgenes Americanas hasta las 5 AM AST. #PRwx #USVIwx pic.twitter.com/KqzbmjIWoM — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 19, 2022

Tuesday is the anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s total devastation of the island, and once again Puerto Ricans are facing the results of wind and water impacts from which the island still has not recovered in the last five years.

A bridge was washed away in Utuado:

The Rio Grande de Loiza is out of its channel, affecting the Bosque and Marina communities:

Here neighbors rescue a trapped family in Cayey:

x Salvaron a la familia de Cayey entre los mismos vecinos. Aquí el momento del rescate.



pic.twitter.com/DXqy58RV5v — Robinson Camacho Rodríguez (@RobiCamacho) September 18, 2022

You can help by supporting community organizations like Taller Salud, Casa Pueblo, Comodores Sociales of Puerto Rico, and mutual aid centers.

If you truly want to help Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, please do not donate through the government or anyone affiliated with it. There are numerous independent organizations that will ensure that assistance reaches us without being robbed or hidden #Fiona — 𝐉𝐊 (@delcapella) September 18, 2022

If you want to support the people of #PuertoRico, please donate to local organizations. Taller Salud is a crucial, deeply rooted, locally led organization that is organizing disaster relief and mutual aid. @tsalud #HurricaneFiona #Fiona #MutualAid pic.twitter.com/dBm7yxoz2g — Sasha Costanza-Chock (@schock) September 19, 2022

.@casapuebloorg is a community led self managed organization working for a sustainable solidarity economy. They have been helping people install solar power for years and will provide important services to many in the days, weeks, and months to come. Donate to them! #Fiona pic.twitter.com/YsrNcHzS4h — Sasha Costanza-Chock (@schock) September 19, 2022

#PuertoRico has a network of Mutual Aid Centers (centros de apoyo mutuo) that emerged in the wake of Maria, many have continued and more will become active in the wake of #Fiona, learn about them here https://t.co/1dXomN1BUy — Sasha Costanza-Chock (@schock) September 19, 2022

Comedores sociales de Puerto Rico is a self managed food distribution initiative focused on eradicating hunger through collective work and socialization of resources. Follow them and sunsets ñ donate at @comsocpr, and learn more about them here:https://t.co/RD5nv82fi1#Fiona pic.twitter.com/gbDTvca40v — Sasha Costanza-Chock (@schock) September 19, 2022

There are also links below to help the island’s animals:

Give what you can. If you don’t have funds, you can still help by spreading the word to your friends and social networks. #SOSPuertoRico