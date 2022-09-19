Local South Carolina Republican Party wants LGBTQ books banned from children's section in library

At least five books are specifically named, including ‘Twas the Night Before Pride, My Shadow is Purple, The Rainbow Parade, I’m Not a Girl, and My Own Way: Celebrating Gender.

Additionally, the resolution noted the party’s position to “formally denounce any and all sexual indoctrination of children in government-funded schools and libraries.”

The demand comes after the party’s executive committee unanimously passed a resolution on Sept. 12 that called on County Council to take up the matter.

According to The Post and Courier, County Councilman Joe Dill said he will introduce the resolution soon, after the county staff puts it into the appropriate language and format used for the county’s binding resolutions. However, the outlet noted the topic is not listed on the council’s Sept. 20 agenda at this time.

Susan Ward, president of PFLAG GVL, an LGBTQ family and ally support group, told The Post and Courier she was “appalled” that members of the GCGOP believe they should decide what books are available to children at the library.

“I trust our highly educated librarians—folks who are passionate about books and who understand how reading expands our horizons and helps kids develop into well-rounded adults,” Ward said. “Removing books that mention the existence of LGBTQIA+ people and families from libraries does not make us disappear.”

Banning books that discuss LGBTQ identity is not new to South Carolina. Last year, Gov. Henry McMaster urged his state Department of Education to remove Gender Queer: A Memoir, a book about gender identity, from school shelves, calling it "obscene and pornographic,” NBC News reported.