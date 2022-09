Faketriots stage 'protest' of Jan. 6 veterans by trying to clog up VA suicide prevention hotline

Sort of cutting off one's nose to spite one's face

One of the things that the (mostly white) Jan. 6 defendants are experiencing for the first time is how slowly the justice system can move when you are considered too dangerous to release back into the public. The general angle that most insurrection apologists have taken is that the attempted coup d’etat at our nation’s Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, was a no harm, no foul violation of civility. Things got out of hand. While many of the people there were talking about hanging Vice President Mike Pence and stopping Congress from making the electoral votes of the 2020 presidential election official, things got broken because everyone was having a grand old party time.

The fact is, these MAGA folks broke a lot of laws. Most of the laws these folks broke—running the full gamut of trespassing and vandalism to outright sedition—are federal laws. As such, right-wing fascists have been crying about how they are being treated by the legal system. In the case of the Jan. 6 defendants, there is ample video and social media evidence placing them at these scenes of all the crimes they are being charged with.

On Monday, Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo reported that “members of the 1776 Restoration Movement were back in Washington, D.C., this morning, and part of their activities included trying to flood the Veterans Crisis Line with bogus calls urging the D.C. jail to release Jan 6th rioters.” This comes just two months after the Office of Veterans Affairs (VA) made their Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) even easier to remember and contact.

If you are a veteran experiencing thoughts of suicide, or are concerned about a veteran in crisis, the Veterans Crisis Line is open 24/7 for support: Dial 988, then Press 1.