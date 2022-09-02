Cartoon: The Trump Guide to Legal Defense

x Vimeo Video

Now that things are looking even worse for Donald Trump’s legal fight after the latest DOJ court filing, he and his Trumpist followers will no doubt double-down on mob style threats . Trump, his lawyers and most recently, Sen. Lindsey Graham have all “predicted” dire riotous consequences should the defeated president be prosecuted by the feds.

Their warnings of MAGA-led fire and brimstone across the country are nothing more than the latest incitement to violence . (Missing from all these veiled threats, of course, are any calls opposing violence.) Like so much else about the Insurrectionist-in-Chief, Trump’s fascination with mob speech has infected the entire Republican Party.

We should be outraged (but not surprised) that this kind of speech has led to threats against the FBI — and amazingly, those devious government archivists!