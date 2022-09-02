Wisconsin MAGA conservative charged with voter fraud after telling all he committed voter fraud

Compounding how much of a MAGA conspiracy to defraud our democracy this actually is is Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. Schmaling campaigned for Donald Trump and told reporters that he had been informed of the plot to commit election fraud but has instead decided to blame the state’s election officials since that serves his political delusion ideology:

Instead of promising to investigate the crimes, Schmaling publicized the plot on social media as being helpful in rooting out vulnerabilities in the state election system and blamed the Wisconsin Elections Commission, calling on commissioners to remove a way voters can easily request ballots online.

According to Wait, he told the sheriff what he had done. "Basically, I committed a crime when I ordered them. I emailed Sheriff Schmaling, asked if he was going to arrest me and he said 'hell no.''' Schmaling, who seems likely to run for something in the near future, continues to push for voter suppression measures—specifically the ability for people to ask and receive absentee ballots from the state.

Racine, Wisconsin Mayor Cory Mason told WISN 12 that while Wait may have believed himself some kind of voting Jesse James character, Jesse James characters are still criminals. “You can argue that your bank needs more security; you don’t get to rob the bank to make your point.” On the other hand, one of the world’s worst senators, Ron Johnson, told WISN 12 he didn’t see this as being an indictable offense, saying that Wait’s “election fraud” isn’t as serious as some other vague election fraud.

I guess that’s why Johnson didn’t speak up when Crystal Mason was sentenced to five years in prison for illegally voting under her own name in the 2016 election. In Mason’s case, unlike Wait, she was given a provisional ballot and was not told by officials that she was ineligible. Of course Mason’s white counterpart in North Carolina, who voted not once but twice—using her deceased mother’s name to vote a second time—received a “speeding ticket”-level punishment for her fraud. Got it.

Then again, Johnson has been secretly recorded saying that he knows there was no election fraud in Wisconsin during the 2020 election. He’s been recorded saying that investigations have shown there is nothing to the Big Lie. He has also been exposed by the Jan. 6 committee for being involved, possibly just as a lowly messenger boy, in the conspiracy to perpetuate the Big Lie and expedite a coup d’etat of our office of executive in chief.

Wait faces up to six years for each of two counts of identity fraud. He also faces up to six months for both counts of election fraud. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed the Republican-controlled legislature’s attempts at voter suppression laws over the last two years.

