Wannabe governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, sues Jan. 6 probe over testimony

The 21-page lawsuit is also littered with a series of digs at the committee’s work and its members, with Mastriano arguing that Republican Rep. Liz Cheney’s nomination to serve as the committee’s vice chair is not equivalent to being picked by the ranking minority.

“Although ideologically aligned with the Democratic Caucus, Rep. Cheney is still nominally a member of the Republican Conference of the House of Representatives and is not officially a member of the current majority party,” the lawsuit states.

“As Rep. Cheney is outspoken in her decision to follow the priorities of the Democratic Caucus, rather than the Republican Caucus, she clearly is not following Rule 14(d)(1). The lack of discipline by the Republican Conference indicates that neither she, nor the rest of the Republican Conference, consider her to be a ‘Ranking Minority Member’ as that term is defined. Instead, a ‘Vice Chair’ title makes her more accountable to the Democratic Caucus,” Parlatore wrote.

Mastriano first received a subpoena from Jan. 6 investigators this February.

He began turning documents over in May, submitting records tied to his campaign’s purchase of charter buses headed to Washington on Jan. 6. His campaign sold more than 100 tickets to the ‘Stop the Steal’ protest at the Ellipse that ultimately turned into a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The committee was also interested to learn more from Mastriano about the supportive role he played in Trump’s fake elector scheme.

When he was in talks with the probe earlier this year, Mastriano said he would sit for an interview only if his attorney could tape it and have control over the recording.

He argued the committee might manipulate the footage, a common gripe among those allies of the former president who have refused to more freely engage with the committee.

Though there was a remote video conference that took place between Mastriano and the committee early last month, talks petered out. Parlatore said he and Mastriano left a meeting with the committee on Aug. 9 when investigators started asking questions before being sworn in.

During a meeting with the committee, Parlatore said too that they questioned whether chair Bennie Thompson had properly issued the subpoenas because he did not use a wet signature, but rather signed off using an autopen, or an electronic one.

As he grasps for a way out of testifying, Mastriano argues that any video release by the committee of his testimony—which he claims would be manipulated—would potentially “influence the results of primary elections.”

If he wins declaratory relief from the judge, Mastriano also wants the committee to pay for his attorney fees.