Whistleblower who exposed Wells Fargo’s secret account scheme wins $22M in settlement

Stumpf, who has since been barred from ever being in the banking industry again, was slapped with a $17.5 million fine in 2020 for overseeing this organized crime. At the same time, Stumpf received just about $125 million in compensation from Wells Fargo. You don’t have to be Archimedes to see how that math doesn’t add up.

As for the Chicago-based manager who was fired by Wells Fargo for pointing out that their own company-required training had led him to both understand and then report the fraud, the Department of Labor found that Wells Fargo’s haughty laziness extended to covering up its fraud by firing whistleblowers: “After initially failing to provide a reason for the termination, Wells Fargo later alleged the manager was terminated as part of a restructuring process. However, investigators found the removal was not consistent with Wells Fargo’s treatment of other managers removed under the initiative.”

At the time of Stumpf’s appearance in front of the Senate committee, numerous former Wells Fargo workers at all levels came forward to say they too had been fired for pointing out the laundry list of frauds being perpetrated around them by the bank. Wells Fargo has repeatedly claimed that they did not retaliate against whistleblowers. Let’s get in the way back machine and go to September 2020. Here’s an exchange between Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and then-CEO John Stumpf about an email he had received from a Wells Fargo employee in 2011 concerning the possible fraud being created by Wells Fargo:

Mr. Stumpf said “I don’t remember that one.” Mr. Menendez replied: “Well, she was fired.”

Criminals.

We need democracy warriors to help people exercise their right to vote this November. Sign up to be a poll worker at Power the Polls.

RELATED STORIES:

Wells Fargo is fined $185 million and fires 5,300 employees over fraud

Wells Fargo executive who oversaw fraud and thousands fired now collecting $124.6 million