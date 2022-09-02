Study reveals the social cost of carbon should be nearly 4 times higher than $51 White House figure

Researchers argue that a key figure used to evaluate the cost of a metric ton of carbon dioxide emissions should actually move closer to $185.

Emissions are costing us more than we think, according to a study published Thursday in Nature. Researchers argue that the price of a metric ton of carbon dioxide, as noted by the White House, is 3.6 lower than it should be and should actually be revised up to $185. The current social cost of carbon (SCC) figure—$51—is meant to take into account the damage adding emissions to the atmosphere would cause, such as loss of life, the decimation of agriculture, and even electrical costs for consumers. Conversely, it also shows the benefits of reducing emissions or not moving forward with emissions-heavy projects.

That $51 figure was established by the Obama White House and is still used by the Biden administration. While not great, it’s not nearly as inadequate as the figures put forth by the Trump administration. As the Washington Post reports, the Trump White House tried to push SCC to as low as $1 in order to advance an environmentally damaging agenda that, according to some estimates, could up greenhouse gas emissions by 1.8 billion by 2035 if just five key Trump policies are not reversed. It was a May Supreme Court decision that even allowed Biden to stick with the $51 figure.