‘The most biased example of bias’: Parent shares Florida elementary teacher’s pro-Big Lie worksheet

The worksheet used the below example to define the word bias:

The media is often biased and will add words that persuade you to think one way or another. Read these two statements made by reporters after the 2020 election. President Trump made claims that the 2020 election was stolen. President Trump made false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. The first sentence is just giving you information, while the second leads you to believe he is wrong before you have all the facts.

Let’s start with a reality check. The “facts” in the worksheet are facts. No matter how many times former President Donald Trump, his millions of minions, or some MAGA Florida teacher say it, the election was unequivocally not stolen, and that fact remains. Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square.

“It’s actually the most biased example of bias I’ve seen,” the mother told The Daily Beast, adding, “It seems pretty out of place for a sixth-grade class.”

Parents shared copies of the worksheet on social media, and another unnamed parent anonymously wrote a statement via The Daily Beast.

“I am very unhappy that the teacher would choose such a controversial example in an assignment supposedly teaching bias in a world history class. There are so many other examples that could have been used. And the way this question is phrased would lead a student to believe that the media was incorrect in their assessment that the president’s claims were false. … I would also add it is inappropriate to be using this example at a time when Trump is STILL disputing the results of the 2020 election two years later and demanding a do over!"

After pressure from parents and a tweet by Ron Filipkowski, a former Florida defense attorney, The Daily Beast reports that the school board of Manatee County released a statement.

“This homework assignment does not meet the expectations of the School District of Manatee County. A thorough review of future homework lessons in this course is taking place and remaining issues related to this assignment will be addressed. … Our students deserve the very best education we can provide in accordance with the curriculum and instructional standards set forth by the State of Florida.”

x 6th Grade assignment today, Nolan Elementary School, Bradenton, FL, Desantistan. pic.twitter.com/KSIpNc0t4L — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 1, 2022

Just a few days ago, Daily Kos reported on how teachers in Florida are being subjected to new curriculum training sessions designed by DeSantis—who made it unlawful to say the word “gay” and banned the teaching of any social aspects of American history in classrooms because it could make white people feel bad or guilty, citing “critical race theory” even though the graduate-level legal concept has never been taught in K-12 anywhere in America.

The new curriculum comes out of HB 7, called the “Individual Freedom” bill, but is better known as the “Stop WOKE Act.” It essentially bans teachers from teaching racially focused subject matter because it could make students or educators “feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress” based on their “race, color, sex, or national origin.”

Of course, there’s no mention in the new curriculum about Trump or the Big Lie, but it’s obviously a slippery slope when you begin denying history and instead opt for a preferred narrative.