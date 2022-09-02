Republican response to Biden's speech clarifies it: Yes, they are all MAGA fascists

Anyway, McCarthy kicked off this Friday with this:
Garland and Wray must be quaking in their shoes. But McCarthy really takes the cake with his timing on that demand. Because while he was sending that out, the nation was learning more about all those documents that Trump stole from the nation seized by the FBI in their search. And it’s damning.
It’s particularly damning considering what wasn’t in the documents: the contents of 88 folders that are empty, 46 of them carrying markings to indicate the contents were classified, and 42 that indicated they were to have been returned to a military aide.
Who knows where the documents are—mixed in with Trump’s Sharpie collection and fan mail or the socks and underwear or in a safe somewhere in Riyadh or Moscow. All bets are off on that. But when the Justice Department and the FBI find out where they are, and chances are very good they will, something else might be sparking for McCarthy.
