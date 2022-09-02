Republican response to Biden's speech clarifies it: Yes, they are all MAGA fascists

McCarthy's picked his side, and it isn't democracy.

The day after President Joe Biden’s masterful condemnation of the fascist threat posed to the nation by MAGA Republicans’ mindless embrace of would-be tyrant Donald Trump, those Republicans are ... doubling down on their support for Donald Trump.

“I believe the soul is the breath, the live, and the essence of who are are … the soul of America, that all are created equal in the image of God … and democracy must be defended, because democracy makes all these things possible.” That’s the core of Biden’s message from his Thursday address, and Republicans immediately lined up against that. Against democracy. Like this one:

x Biden promised to unite the nation. Instead, he’s isolated and vilified conservative Americans. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 2, 2022

Truly the best, though, and by best I mean most utterly shameless is House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy. Fresh off of his “prebuttal” to Biden’s speech in which he confused an entire nation by invoking the “electric cord of liberty,” which he said “still sparks in our hearts.” Which maybe had something to do with Abraham Lincoln?