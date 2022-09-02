Biden bets big on climate programs with 4 American Rescue Plan regional challenge winners

The Global Epicenter of Mobility coalition in Detroit and across nearly a dozen surrounding counties secured $52.2 million to train workers and support start-ups in the electric vehicle sector as well as across mobility technology, which includes autonomous vehicles. Among the coalition are the Big Three automakers—General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler—as well as the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union. UAW is just one of 27 unions that will benefit from the grant program.

“Michigan put the world on wheels, and we are building on our legendary auto manufacturing heritage by working together to bring investment and jobs to every region of our state,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. “Together, we are building on our bipartisan economic development efforts, unique mobility and electrification initiatives, and continued strong auto investments.”

The Appalachian Climate Technology (ACT Now) coalition in West Virginia is also looking to transform one of its home state’s key industries. ACT Now, led by Coalfield Development Corporation, will receive around $62.8 million to build out solar projects, create sustainable reuse projects at abandoned mines, and support entrepreneurs committed to the transition to renewable energy. West Virginia lawmakers stand at the ready to support ACT Now’s efforts: The state has committed $2 million in state matching funds as well, according to West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Even Joe Manchin seemed happy about the news.

Even better is the investment that the program will make in green hydrogen as opposed to other hydrogen structures, like carbon capture and sequestration facilities, used for blue hydrogen. The Greater New Orleans Development Foundation will receive $50 million for its H2theFuture project to turn the region’s hydrogen sector green. Green hydrogen produced by renewables like wind and solar is the cleanest hydrogen option for electricity. The only emissions generated by green hydrogen come from its infrastructure, unlike blue hydrogen, which is produced with steam methane.

“With clean hydrogen, [Louisiana] can remain an energy state—but become an energy state of the future that has less impact on the environment,” Greater New Orleans Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht told PBS. “When money and morality come together, you get stuff done.”