Ginni Thomas pressured lawmakers in not one but two states to overturn Biden’s win in 2020

According to reporting by the Post and CBS News, Thomas wasn’t just sending out form emails to lawmakers. She was also texting with pro-Trump officials such as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows (29 texts, to be exact) and John Eastman, a Trump legal adviser and former clerk to Justice Thomas, repeatedly prodding him to keep the pressure on former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election. She was reportedly so outraged after Pence certified Biden’s win that she texted Meadows four days after Jan. 6, saying, “We are living through what feels like the end of America.”

Thomas was asked to speak with the House Select Committee on Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack. The Post reports she initially agreed, but weeks later, her attorney announced she would answer questions, but he didn’t see “sufficient basis” for her doing so.

Thomas’ emails were among thousands sent to the offices of Bernier and Tauchen via FreeRoots, a digital platform that sends out mass emails to lawmakers, per the Post. One email reported on by the Post Friday read: “Please do your Constitutional duty!”

Most people believe that because of Ginni Thomas’ persistent involvement in trying to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, her husband should recuse himself from any cases related to Biden’s win. So far, Thomas has opted not to do that. In fact, Thomas was the only dissenting vote in the Supreme Court’s rejection of Donald Trump’s attempt to quash a request from the Jan. 6 committee to release documents related to the insurrection.