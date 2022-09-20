Even The New York Times can't both-sides election denial

Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina.

Even The New York Times can’t both-sides this one. The newspaper asked Republican and Democratic campaigns in 20 Senate and gubernatorial races whether they would accept the results of the 2022 elections even if they lost. Six of the Republicans, all of them backed by Donald Trump, directly refused to commit to that, while another six Republicans “ignored or declined to answer” the question. Because Donald Trump has made not just being a whiny pathetic sore loser but actively trying to harm democracy into a core part of Republican identity.

All of the Republicans who refused to say they would accept the election results already had a history of undermining confidence in elections, from promoting Trump’s Big Lie about 2020 to preemptively raising questions about 2022 elections, whether primary or general.

Republican Senate nominees who refused to say they’d respect the will of the voters: North Carolina’s Ted Budd, currently a member of the House; Arizona’s Blake Masters; Alaska’s Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski; and Ohio’s J.D. Vance. Republican gubernatorial nominees who likewise are ready to reject the will of the voters: Michigan’s Tudor Dixon and Geoff Diehl of Massachusetts, the latter being absolutely hilarious given how badly he’s trailing in polls.

No surprise: Every single Democrat said yes.

