Methane emissions make clear the Biden administration cannot afford more offshore drilling

Campaign Action
While methane is more than 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide, nitrogen carries its own dangers depending on its chemical form. There is no harmless way to engage in offshore oil and gas exploration, much less drilling for fossil fuels. It’s absurd that during Climate Week NYC, I’d be writing about the possibility of a five-year offshore plan that would include a lease sale off the coast of Alaska and 10 lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico.
The public comment period pushing back against offshore drilling—and the rampant methane emissions it entails, among other damaging consequences—is open until Oct. 6 at 11:59 PM ET. That’s plenty of time to tell the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management that offshore drilling must be a thing of the past if the U.S. wants to do its part in fighting the climate crisis, reaching its own net-zero goals, and ensuring a just transition to a renewables-powered future.
Comments are closed on this story.