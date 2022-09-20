Trump demands that DOJ prove documents stamped TOP SECRET were really classified

The first two claims made in this document—that Trump has an ownership interest in the documents, and that anything he touched may have gained some form of privilege—are exactly the issues dealt with by the Presidential Records Act. They’re why even non-classified documents related to Trump’s actions in office are subject to collection by the National Archives. What the attorney is hitting here is just the issue that Act addresses.

But those seem like footnotes (in fact, the privilege through scribbled notes claim is made in a footnote) to the big deal: Trump’s attorney is claiming that the documents—including highly compartmentalized information that threatens human intelligence sources—aren’t actually proven to be classified just because they are stamped as classified, attached to cover sheets identifying them as classified, and nested inside folders indicating that they are classified. However, he doesn’t seem to allege that someone forged all these components and slipped them into the boxes of documents Trump hauled away to Mar-a-Lago. Instead, he cites the president’s “broad authority governing classification of, and access to, classified documents” (and references, rather inexplicably, a case about whether or not the Merit Systems Protection Board is allowed to intervene when someone’s security clearance is pulled, which is several degrees removed from this situation).

It’s absolutely true that the president has broad discretion over who is allowed to access classified documents, but there are two big things wrong with that part of the argument. First, Trump is not the president. He holds no office, and has absolutely no say over who can or cannot view classified information. Second, this has nothing to do with the claim being made here, which is that the government hasn’t proven the documents are classified.

That argument is such a pathetic reach that it should be smacked down with a sledgehammer. What Trump’s attorney is trying to do here is argue that the Department of Justice has to prove that the documents are still classified, rather than Trump providing any evidence that they are not classified. He might as well have said the government has to prove the sky is blue. It’s that bad.

In the whole document, Trump’s attorney—Christopher Kise, in this case—is making the argument that Trump can argue classification against the executive branch. Which, unless Kise is prepared to go the next Q-step and simply claim Donald Trump has been Secret President all along, should be an absolute non-starter.

Just know that Trump is trying to have his cake (documents may not be classified) and eat it too (I never actually said I declassified them). There’s pounding the facts, pounding the law, and pounding the table. But this is just pounding sand. It’s a meaningless attempt to erect a roadblock that ought to be over in one second.

But then, over half the judges on the 11th Circuit were appointed by Trump. Maybe they’re inclined to hold Trump’s tiny hand and give him multiple tries, as Aileen Cannon did at the district level. Maybe they’ll make the DOJ explain the origins of the word “classified” and the origins of the Phoenician alphabet. It’s hard to know at this point.

Because this point is already ridiculous.