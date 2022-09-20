Private ICE facilities have been throwing immigrants into solitary confinement for labor striking

The civil rights complaint filed by a host of civil and immigrant rights organization earlier this month details Isaac Cardona Hernandez, who was also detained at the same Mesa Verde facility where Mousa had been held. And like Mousa, Cardona Hernandez was thrown into solitary confinement for 28 days for his involvement in the labor strike.

“GEO staff alleged that Mr. Cardona Hernandez was under investigation for assault but provided him few further details about the purported investigation,” the complaint said. Deprived of human interaction and in a cell so cramped that a sink doubled as a table, Cardona Hernandez began to rapidly deteriorate and experience suicidal ideations.

During time, Cardona Hernandez asked for a report detailing the alleged assault claims that were the supposed basis for why he was in solitary confinement, “but never received any documentation. Instead, on July 7, 2022, Mr. Cardona Hernandez was released and handed a paper that merely stated that the reasons for his initial placement in solitary confinement were no longer valid.” No longer valid, yet they still resulted in 28 days of solitary confinement.

Jose Ruben Hernandez Gomez, also at Mesa Verde, joined the labor strike after initially working as a porter. He was then approached by medical staff, who were apparently insistent that he take a COVID-19 test despite the fact that he was not exhibiting any symptoms. When a rapid test came back negative, they made him take a PCR test. That also came back negative. “Despite testing negative and experiencing no symptoms, Mr. Hernandez Gomez was placed in solitary confinement.”

The civil rights complaint said he was able to contact outside advocates, fearing he’d also spend a lengthy amount of time in a cell. He was soon able to return to the dorm but “has been fearful of further retaliation.”

“The experiences of Complainants detailed in this complaint demonstrate the inhumane conditions of confinement, abuses of power, and serious violations of civil rights and civil liberties that individuals are subjected to while in detention,” the complaint said. “Despite years of oversight, inspections, and litigation, ICE and its contractors continuously sustain unlawful conditions and retaliate against those who speak up.”

The organizations urge the federal government to cancel the contracts, as well as the contract for the problematic Nakamoto Group entity charged with carrying out inspections. Advocates have previously said that this external auditing agency tasked with overhaul needs an overhaul itself. Bicameral lawmakers said in their letter to the Biden administration that if allegations in the complaint are confirmed, the administration must cancel the contracts.

