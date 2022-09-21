Sen. Graham’s abortion ban not only removes rights but also forces invasive vaginal ultrasounds

Ben Hamar, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Massachusetts, says because the “ultrasound is only so accurate,” doctors may be less inclined to perform abortions for fear of incorrectly determining the fetal age. The procedure can only assess age within about two weeks.

Even though most of the GOP has not been on board with Graham’s ban, adamantly claiming they believe abortion laws should be left in the hands of the states, the South Carolina Republican continues to double down on his extremist views.

Graham’s position has only recently changed, at least in public. Until just last month, the senator himself had also said that abortion access should be determined by individual states. Then he announced his national ban proposal, which recharacterized 15 weeks’ gestation as a “late-term” pregnancy.

“This is not a states’ rights issue. This is a human right issue,” Graham recently said during an appearance on Fox News. “At 15 weeks, a baby sucks its thumb, at 20 weeks, you’re encouraged to sing to a child. … I don’t care what California does on most things. I care here. I am not going to sit on the sidelines in Washington, D.C., and tell the ‘pro-life’ community Washington is closed for business.”

x Lindsey Graham on August 7: “I've been consistent. I think states should decide the issue of marriage and states should decide the issue of abortion.”



Lindsey Graham on Sept 20: “This is not a states’ rights issue.” pic.twitter.com/HdVwn9onC4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 20, 2022

As Daily Kos’ Laura Clawson writes:

“Thumb-sucking at or earlier than 15 weeks is not a sign the brain is anywhere close to fully developed: According to What to Expect, ‘the brainstem, which controls vital functions like heart rate and breathing, isn’t mostly complete until the end of the second trimester, and the cerebral cortex doesn’t take up its duties until the third trimester.’”

Graham’s proposal will almost certainly fall flat in the House and the Senate.

According to Pew Research Center data, 6 in ten, or 61%, of Americans believe abortion should be legal.