Longtime Mehmet Oz confidant calls Doc Crock's campaign a 'festival of fraudulence' and a 'disgrace'

As per Rolling Stone:

“The man running for Senate is not Dr. Oz. This person is unrecognizable to me,” Boteach, a high-profile media personality and figure in conservative pro-Israel circles, tells Rolling Stone. Oz’s campaign for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, Boteach says, has reduced the candidate to an “election-denying, genocide-denying caricature of an extremist.” In a phone interview, Boteach bemoaned Oz’s embrace of Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, skewered the GOP Senate nominee over his positions on the Armenian genocide and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and denounced the campaign’s personal jabs against their Democratic opponent, John Fetterman.

Really? Making fun of a guy for having a stroke is frowned on by one of the major world religions? I don’t see that specifically mentioned anywhere in the Torah, though. Must be in one of the appendices.

Meanwhile, Boteach seems perplexed that the guy who became rich in part by promoting snake oil on national TV would suddenly become so “morally depraved.”

Boteach jokes that Oz may have been kidnapped by “space aliens” who replaced the famous TV host with a morally depraved clone. But Boteach’s frustrations with the campaign are serious, as he says the run is a “disgrace,” “grotesque,” and a “festival of fraudulence.” And he says that if Oz plans to continue running his race as he has thus far — and especially if Oz continues being soft on Turkey’s authoritarian leader — he’s undeserving of a spot in the Senate and should withdraw “immediately.”

Boteach met Oz through their mutual association with Oprah Winfrey, and their friendship goes back to the early 2000s. But their relationship appears to have cooled since Oz started his Senate campaign.

In an August email to Oz obtained by Rolling Stone, Boteach scolded his friend over his campaign tactics: “Anyone who has a modicum of self respect will condemn the actions of a campaign that mocks a stroke victim, especially when it’s the campaign of America’s most famous doctor,” Boteach wrote. “My father died of a stroke at the beginning of COVID. This statement is a disgrace and gutter politics at its worst.” He also wrote, “I thought this campaign would inspire people. What a waste.”

Well, come on now. It has inspired people … to vote for John Fetterman. In fact, it’s been so successful on that score, you almost have to wonder how many of Oz’s insiders are on Fetterman’s payroll.

In June, Boteach emailed the campaign to say he was disappointed that Oz’s campaign had morphed into a “2020 election-denying, AR-15 holding, Armenian genocide denying” debacle, and bluntly told Oz, “I will always be your friend. But I won’t be your sycophant.”

Well, that’s nice, because Oz could use all the friends he can get these days. Even friends who think he’s disgusting and grotesque. Those are the best kinds of friends, after all—the ones who see all your flaws and still think you’d make a marginally serviceable acquaintance, but not a competent U.S. senator.

